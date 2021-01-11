SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain 44.43% so far this year. What now?

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] gained 23.42% on the last trading session, reaching $1.95 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2020 that SCWorx Announces appointment of Timothy Hannibal, Seasoned Technology Executive and Entrepreneur, as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director.

August 14, 2020, SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX) announced the appointment of Timothy Hannibal as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director. Mr. Hannibal, currently the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer and Interim CFO, will report to the Board of Directors and be responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the Company, including financial operations.

Mr. Hannibal is a seasoned technology executive and entrepreneur, with nearly 30 years’ experience in SaaS and cloud technology, driving revenue, go-to-market strategies, business development and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Hannibal joined the Company in January 2019 and has since served as its Chief Revenue Officer and Interim CFO. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hannibal was an executive at Primrose Solutions (the predecessor to SCWorx) which he joined in September of 2016. At Primrose, Mr. Hannibal was responsible for overseeing marketing, sales and operations, including executing the Company’s business plan. Mr. Hannibal has a successful track record of growth and management at both startup and national companies.

SCWorx Corp. represents 9.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.60 million with the latest information. WORX stock price has been found in the range of $1.78 to $2.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, WORX reached a trading volume of 16775976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for WORX stock

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.43. With this latest performance, WORX shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.03 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4081, while it was recorded at 1.5900 for the last single week of trading.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -214.44 and a Gross Margin at +20.39. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.90.

Return on Total Capital for WORX is now -436.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -563.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -563.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -144.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] managed to generate an average of -$2,828,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at SCWorx Corp. [WORX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of WORX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,202, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in WORX stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $56000.0 in WORX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX] by around 28,612 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 44,813 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 103,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,610 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 15,158 shares during the same period.