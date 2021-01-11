Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Is Currently 17.03 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 56.50%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash Rate Capacity Over 3.8 EH/s.

Riot Continues Its Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Growth with Additional Purchase Expanding Total Fleet to 37,640 Next-Generation Bitmain Antminers.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), announces an expected 65% increase in bitcoin mining hash rate capacity resulting from the purchase and future deployment of 15,000 S19 Pro and S19j Pro Antminers from Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”). The approximate $35 million purchase is comprised of 3,000 S19 Pro Antminers (110 TH) and 12,000 S19j Pro Antminers (100 TH). These additional miners are scheduled for receipt and deployment starting in May 2021 and continuing through October 2021.

Over the last 12 months, RIOT stock rose by 1899.25%. The one-year Riot Blockchain Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -254.53.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.16 billion, with 67.53 million shares outstanding and 49.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.76M shares, RIOT stock reached a trading volume of 56390743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 144.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.50. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 169.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1041.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1899.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.00 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 20.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Blockchain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.88 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.10.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -52.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$3,339,833 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.20 and a Current Ratio set at 32.20.

RIOT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $162 million, or 12.50% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,106,674, which is approximately 118.689% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 774,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.59 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $19.96 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 69.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 3,845,881 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 796,475 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,441,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,084,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,172,062 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 577,987 shares during the same period.