Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] Is Currently -3.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) announced entering into a material transfer agreement with Adjuvance Technologies Inc. for use of the adjuvant TQL1055 in the Company’s Terra CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19. Adjuvants are added to vaccines to enhance their immunogenicity. TQL1055 is a novel, rationally designed semi-synthetic analogue of the saponin adjuvant QS-21 with improved attributes including stability and manufacturing efficiency.

The initial agreement calls for TQL1055 to be used in pre-clinical animal studies supporting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application expected to be conducted during the first quarter of 2021, with the opportunity to enter into a licensing agreement to include human clinical studies expected to begin later in 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29274442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oragenics Inc. stands at 32.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.87%.

The market cap for OGEN stock reached $77.06 million, with 59.67 million shares outstanding and 57.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.35M shares, OGEN reached a trading volume of 29274442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has OGEN stock performed recently?

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.76. With this latest performance, OGEN shares gained by 78.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.94 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4782, while it was recorded at 0.6743 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6410 for the last 200 days.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -80.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.69. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$2,223,715 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Earnings analysis for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oragenics Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGEN.

Insider trade positions for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

There are presently around $8 million, or 7.40% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 4,612,166, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,422,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 million in OGEN stocks shares; and SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, currently with $1.07 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 1,263,469 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 145,191 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,451,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,860,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 395,905 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 112,790 shares during the same period.