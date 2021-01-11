Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] Stock trading around $3.04 per share: What’s Next?

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ: NVFY] gained 27.20% on the last trading session, reaching $3.04 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Nova LifeStyle Launches Online Sales Platform To Distribute New Line of Healthline Products.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) announced that it has created an online sales platform (www.novahealthline.com) to distribute healthline products manufactured by 3H Korea Co Ltd. 3H healthline products are marketed throughout Southeast Asia and have been widely recognized as contributing to a healthful lifestyle.

The 3H 820 Acupressure BED and 3H Heating Belt are equipped with hundreds of bio ceramic stones. These ceramic stones transmit Far Infrared Rays through the heating process and can warm strained areas of the body and allow these beneficial rays to be properly absorbed.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. represents 5.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.32 million with the latest information. NVFY stock price has been found in the range of $2.41 to $3.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 108.84K shares, NVFY reached a trading volume of 1862156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova LifeStyle Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

Trading performance analysis for NVFY stock

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.73. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 44.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 1.71 for the last 200 days.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.37 and a Gross Margin at +5.88. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.92.

Return on Total Capital for NVFY is now -7.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.08. Additionally, NVFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] managed to generate an average of -$191,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 27.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of NVFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,072, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in NVFY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $80000.0 in NVFY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ:NVFY] by around 33,697 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 15,056 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 64,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVFY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,364 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.