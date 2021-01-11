Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] Stock trading around $14.05 per share: What’s Next?

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NLTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.35%. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Neoleukin Therapeutics Receives Clinical Hold Letter from U.S. FDA Related to CMC Assay Development for NL-201.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, announced that on January 7, 2021, it received a clinical hold letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to begin a Phase 1 clinical program of its immunotherapeutic candidate, NL-201.

The FDA has informed Neoleukin that it needs to develop a new assay that more precisely measures the amount of protein being administered and demonstrate with this assay that dose and administration procedures will accurately deliver the intended dose of NL-201. The FDA also had additional requests not related to the clinical hold to be addressed by amendment of the IND.

Over the last 12 months, NLTX stock rose by 55.42%. The one-year Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.51. The average equity rating for NLTX stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $661.05 million, with 54.12 million shares outstanding and 33.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 372.90K shares, NLTX stock reached a trading volume of 1034803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLTX shares is $22.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on NLTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, NLTX shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.49, while it was recorded at 14.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.47 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NLTX is now -22.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.85. Additionally, NLTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,928,944 per employee.Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. go to 31.10%.

There are presently around $387 million, or 66.30% of NLTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLTX stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,172,686, which is approximately 3.253% of the company’s market cap and around 20.29% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,862,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.27 million in NLTX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $53.7 million in NLTX stock with ownership of nearly 12.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NLTX] by around 4,130,981 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,692,950 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,742,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,566,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLTX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 474,692 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 791,647 shares during the same period.