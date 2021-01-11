Market cap of Veritone Inc. [VERI] reaches 995.47M – now what?

Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] jumped around 6.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $38.45 at the close of the session, up 20.42%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Veritone to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE™, is scheduled to participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.

Veritone management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1:15 pm Pacific Time/ 4:15 pm Eastern Time. The company’s presentation will be webcast and available for replay here. Management will also be hosting one-on-one virtual meetings the same day.

Veritone Inc. stock is now 35.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERI Stock saw the intraday high of $38.8377 and lowest of $32.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.79, which means current price is +49.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, VERI reached a trading volume of 2472176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veritone Inc. [VERI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERI shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Veritone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Veritone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $3, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on VERI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veritone Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.76.

How has VERI stock performed recently?

Veritone Inc. [VERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.15. With this latest performance, VERI shares gained by 33.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1384.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.37 for Veritone Inc. [VERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.45, while it was recorded at 30.06 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

Veritone Inc. [VERI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veritone Inc. [VERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.77 and a Gross Margin at +59.47. Veritone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.04.

Return on Total Capital for VERI is now -118.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veritone Inc. [VERI] managed to generate an average of -$224,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Veritone Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Veritone Inc. [VERI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veritone Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veritone Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Veritone Inc. [VERI]

There are presently around $303 million, or 34.50% of VERI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,559,766, which is approximately -0.852% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,315,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.56 million in VERI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $23.21 million in VERI stock with ownership of nearly 98.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veritone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ:VERI] by around 2,255,319 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,150,578 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,474,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,880,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,801 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,040,814 shares during the same period.