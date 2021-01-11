Market cap of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] reaches 86.10M – now what?

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PECK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 130.42%. The company report on January 8, 2021 that The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Announces $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Establishing a solid foundation to execute the long-term growth plan.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECK) (Peck or the “Company”) announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 840,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $12.50 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, PECK stock rose by 457.32%. The one-year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -44.32. The average equity rating for PECK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $86.10 million, with 5.30 million shares outstanding and 2.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, PECK stock reached a trading volume of 2251475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PECK shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

PECK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 130.42. With this latest performance, PECK shares gained by 121.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 225.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 457.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.88 for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.99, while it was recorded at 11.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Peck Company Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.58. The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.52.

Return on Total Capital for PECK is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.85. Additionally, PECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] managed to generate an average of -$8,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.20% of PECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.97% of the total institutional ownership; CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, holding 40,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in PECK stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in PECK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Peck Company Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PECK] by around 114,785 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,574 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 55,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PECK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 111,762 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.