Market cap of Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] reaches 38.37M – now what?

Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ: MDGS] price surged by 13.04 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on January 10, 2021 that Medigus Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares.

Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: MDGS) (the “Company” or “Medigus”), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for sale in an underwritten public offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter an option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the ADSs offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable until the earlier of 30-days or the last day of trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange prior to their delisting. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

A sum of 24969404 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.32M shares. Medigus Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.16 and dropped to a low of $2.47 until finishing in the latest session at $2.60.

Guru’s Opinion on Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medigus Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 140.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60.

MDGS Stock Performance Analysis:

Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.13. With this latest performance, MDGS shares gained by 31.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medigus Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1537.73 and a Gross Margin at -66.67. Medigus Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5193.41.

Return on Total Capital for MDGS is now -50.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, MDGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] managed to generate an average of -$2,525,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.95% of MDGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDGS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 189,071, which is approximately -47.872% of the company’s market cap and around 2.82% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 50,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in MDGS stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $37000.0 in MDGS stock with ownership of nearly -45.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medigus Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ:MDGS] by around 53,284 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,525,973 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,322,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDGS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,284 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,437 shares during the same period.