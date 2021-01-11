Market cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 712.12M – now what?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.89 during the day while it closed the day at $3.15. The company report on January 8, 2021 that KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP IS APPOINTED LEAD COUNSEL ON BEHALF OF IDEANOMICS, INC. (NASDAQ: IDEX) SHAREHOLDERS.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (“Kessler Topaz”) announces that the firm has been appointed Lead Counsel in a securities fraud class action lawsuit pending against Ideanomics, Inc. (“Ideanomics”). The action, captioned In re Ideanomics, Inc. Securities Litigation Case No. 1:20-cv-04944-GBD-OTW (the “Action”), is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is brought on behalf of Ideanomics investors who purchased Ideanomics common stock between March 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020. Pursuant to the Court’s scheduling order, Kessler Topaz is required to file an amended complaint by February 26, 2021.

Ideanomics Inc. stock has also gained 58.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IDEX stock has inclined by 225.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 128.62% and gained 58.54% year-on date.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $712.12 million, with 237.54 million shares outstanding and 194.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.62M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 173798080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.54. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 45.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 323.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.08 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 1.26 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36 million, or 4.80% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: M&T BANK CORP with ownership of 2,941,446, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,220,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.0 million in IDEX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.38 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 1341.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 7,950,752 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,252,142 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,133,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,336,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,103,603 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 788,380 shares during the same period.