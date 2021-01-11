Market cap of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] reaches 242.47M – now what?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVR] loss -9.90% on the last trading session, reaching $8.83 price per share at the time. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, is scheduled to participate in the following financial conferences in January 2021:.

KCSA Virtual Cannabis Investor Conference Presentation: Thursday, January 7th at 1:30pm ETWebcast: https://bit.ly/3ntV6uT.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. represents 27.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $242.47 million with the latest information. CLVR stock price has been found in the range of $8.72 to $9.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 971.25K shares, CLVR reached a trading volume of 1044733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is set at 1.18

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.98, while it was recorded at 9.22 for the last single week of trading.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]

There are presently around $165 million, or 10.00% of CLVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVR stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,723,488, which is approximately 17.301% of the company’s market cap and around 17.00% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 1,613,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.25 million in CLVR stocks shares; and CNH PARTNERS LLC, currently with $12.71 million in CLVR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVR] by around 4,122,571 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,297,677 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,227,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,648,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,589,228 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 812,695 shares during the same period.