Market cap of Birks Group Inc. [BGI] reaches 15.71M – now what?

Birks Group Inc. [AMEX: BGI] traded at a high on 01/08/21, posting a 35.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.18. The company report on December 24, 2020 that RNAO invites journalists to submit their outstanding reporting for annual Media Awards competition.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16734351 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Birks Group Inc. stands at 23.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.26%.

The market cap for BGI stock reached $15.71 million, with 17.97 million shares outstanding and 4.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, BGI reached a trading volume of 16734351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Birks Group Inc. [BGI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Birks Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has BGI stock performed recently?

Birks Group Inc. [BGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.53. With this latest performance, BGI shares gained by 37.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.33 for Birks Group Inc. [BGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8310, while it was recorded at 0.9353 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7402 for the last 200 days.

Birks Group Inc. [BGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Birks Group Inc. [BGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +35.91. Birks Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.22.

Return on Total Capital for BGI is now -4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Birks Group Inc. [BGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,480.21. Additionally, BGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,605.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Birks Group Inc. [BGI] managed to generate an average of -$31,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Birks Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Birks Group Inc. [BGI]

Positions in Birks Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Birks Group Inc. [AMEX:BGI] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 32,900 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 30,400 shares during the same period.