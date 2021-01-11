Market Analysts see QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] slipped around -5.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $56.79 at the close of the session, down -8.40%. The company report on January 10, 2021 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PINS, QS and TCDA.

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)Class Period: May 16, 2019 – November 1, 2019Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 22, 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.08M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 25521586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 14.74

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.75.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.20, while it was recorded at 58.26 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $367 million, or 10.51% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: EJF CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 680,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.59% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 665,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.78 million in QS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $37.4 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 6,463,456 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,463,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,463,456 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.