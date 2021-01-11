LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] moved up 177.02: Why It’s Important

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 177.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 217.91%. The company report on January 8, 2021 that LM Funding Announces Filing of SPAC Registration Statement.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) (the “Company”) announced that LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company and an indirect subsidiary of the Company (“LMF Acquisition”), filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its units. LMF Acquisition intends to search for a target in the financial services industry, including potentially the financial technology (FinTech) sector, and related sectors.

The proposed public offering is expected to have a base offering size of $75 million, or up to $86.25 million if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full. LMF Acquisition is directly owned by LMFAO Sponsor, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“LMFAO Sponsor”) that was organized by, and to which the initial capital was contributed by, the Company and affiliates of its executive officers. Under the terms of the proposed public offering, LMFAO Sponsor would own 20% of LMF Acquisition’s issued and outstanding common stock upon the consummation of the offering. LMF Acquisition will be managed by the Company’s management team.

Over the last 12 months, LMFA stock rose by 140.91%.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.80 million, with 15.40 million shares outstanding and 12.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, LMFA stock reached a trading volume of 207864581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

LMFA Stock Performance Analysis:

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 217.91. With this latest performance, LMFA shares gained by 216.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.91 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.68, while it was recorded at 1.02 for the last single week of trading, and 0.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LM Funding America Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.00 and a Gross Margin at +79.28. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.32.

Return on Total Capital for LMFA is now -20.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.75. Additionally, LMFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] managed to generate an average of -$333,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 22.30% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 267,075, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.73% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 147,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in LMFA stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.26 million in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 747,827 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 22,244 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 53,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 625,523 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 22,079 shares during the same period.