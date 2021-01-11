Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] is 89.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] price surged by 59.13 percent to reach at $1.36. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Lion Announces Entry into Share Subscription Agreement in Connection with Private Placement of Common Shares.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), an operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, announced it has successfully executed a binding funding agreement to raise $10 million through a private placement share subscription agreement (“Share Subscription Agreement”) in the Company. The financing will be led by Yun Tian Investment Limited (“Yun Tian”), through a company incorporated in Hong Kong which is funded by a group of reputable and wealthy private entrepreneurs from South China.

Lion expects to use the proceeds from the Share Subscription Agreement to develop, among others, its total return swap trading business in which the parties shall co-operate with each other. Pursuant to the Share Subscription Agreement, in addition to the capital contribution of $10 million, Yun Tian shall dispatch a team of talents in the areas of finance, technology, marketing etc. to assist in Lion’s total return swap trading business and other relevant businesses. Both parties will commence the business cooperation upon the execution of Share Subscription Agreement.

A sum of 23192285 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 121.46K shares. Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.39 and dropped to a low of $3.11 until finishing in the latest session at $3.66.

Guru’s Opinion on Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

LGHL Stock Performance Analysis:

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.64. With this latest performance, LGHL shares gained by 64.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.70 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lion Group Holding Ltd. Fundamentals:

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.60% of LGHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 337,270, which is approximately 237.27% of the company’s market cap and around 15.83% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 80,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in LGHL stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.25 million in LGHL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 309,285 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 894,091 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 655,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,301 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 855,640 shares during the same period.