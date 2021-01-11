Ladenburg Thalmann lifts IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] traded at a high on 01/08/21, posting a 23.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.25. The company report on January 6, 2021 that IZEA Appoints Ryan Schram as President & COO.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands announced the appointment of Ryan Schram as the company’s President & Chief Operating Officer. Schram, who will celebrate his 10th year with the company in 2021, first joined the IZEA as Chief Marketing Officer in 2011 and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2012. Schram will continue to report to IZEA Founder, Chairman, and CEO Ted Murphy as the company enters its next phase of growth.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely alongside Ryan through the best and worst of times at IZEA,” said Murphy. “He has been an integral part of IZEA’s success since he joined the company, and together, we have become an unstoppable team in relentless pursuit of a shared vision. I am thrilled to champion his promotion to President and COO of IZEA as we look to further expand our operations and take advantage of our incredible momentum.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17055586 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IZEA Worldwide Inc. stands at 13.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.90%.

The market cap for IZEA stock reached $88.20 million, with 45.77 million shares outstanding and 43.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, IZEA reached a trading volume of 17055586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has IZEA stock performed recently?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.63. With this latest performance, IZEA shares gained by 143.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 640.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.15 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.08, while it was recorded at 1.89 for the last single week of trading, and 0.95 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.79 and a Gross Margin at +45.81. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.46.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -54.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$59,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.90% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 257,711, which is approximately 38.238% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 190,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in IZEA stocks shares; and COMPAGNIE LOMBARD ODIER SCMA, currently with $0.34 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly 200% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 324,008 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,546,427 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,113,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 756,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,383 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,546,427 shares during the same period.