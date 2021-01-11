Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.89 during the day while it closed the day at $4.70. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest Event Yet to Showcase Saphyr’s Utility in Genome Analysis for Genetic Disease and Cancer.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the kick-off its 5-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, which starts Monday January 11 and will feature 33 presentations by distinguished Saphyr users from leading hospitals and medical research institutions around the world. The presentations will cover applications of optical genome mapping (OGM) with Saphyr to analyze the genomes of patients with a variety of genetic diseases, blood cancers, solid tumors and repeat disorders as well as the studies supporting validation of clinical assays developed by Saphyr users. The last day of the symposium is dedicated to the study of the genomes of severely ill COVID-19 patients. The event is being held virtually and concludes on January 15, 2021.

Alka Chaubey, FACMG, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Bionano Genomics commented: “I joined Bionano Genomics in August of 2020 because I believed that Saphyr was finally ready to transform the way genomes are analyzed in cancer and genetic disease. I quickly realized that the research and clinical communities were not sufficiently aware of Saphyr’s capabilities as an informative tool for detecting structural variants of clinical significance. We created this symposium as part of our efforts to change that. I believe this event will be a turning point for Bionano Genomics as we demonstrate the remarkable capabilities of OGM with Saphyr and how it has the potential to become a standard platform in the pathologist’s and researcher’s armamentarium.”.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock has also gained 52.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNGO stock has inclined by 666.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 786.79% and gained 52.60% year-on date.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $765.91 million, with 153.19 million shares outstanding and 150.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.12M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 132622917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.60. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 810.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 786.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.91 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.11, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 0.68 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -255.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.34.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -120.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.80. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$307,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41 million, or 5.60% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,566,305, which is approximately 1468.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH, holding 849,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 million in BNGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.9 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 91.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 6,616,358 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,844,226 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 183,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,643,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 879,973 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 159,460 shares during the same period.