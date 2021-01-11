Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Is Currently 49.25 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] closed the trading session at $4.00 on 01/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.20, while the highest price level was $4.47. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Jaguar Health Subsidiary Receiving Preclinical Services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for New Preclinical Study Initiated January 6, 2021 for Lechlemer Plant-Based Drug Candidate for the Symptomatic Relief of Diarrhea from Cholera.

Lechlemer development focused on possible tropical disease priority review voucher.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) announced that the 28-day preclinical toxicology and safety study in dogs began, January 6, 2021, to support development of lechlemer, the second generation, plant-based anti-secretory drug candidate of Napo Pharmaceuticals (“Napo”), Jaguar’s wholly owned subsidiary, for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 390.80 percent and weekly performance of 390.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 475.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 902.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1102.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.53M shares, JAGX reached to a volume of 285614957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 80.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

JAGX stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 390.80. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 902.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 475.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 404.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.11 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.56, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 0.50 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -420.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.32.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -82.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.78. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,328,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.70% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 393,390, which is approximately 560.838% of the company’s market cap and around 8.01% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 382,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in JAGX stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $0.46 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 953,926 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 214,162 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 22,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,386 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 214,162 shares during the same period.