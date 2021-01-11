Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] moved up 22.78: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Private Jobs In U.S. Decline In December, While Criticism Continued Over Slow Pace Of Vaccination Process

Edison Baldwin - 0
On Wednesday, in the macro-economic sector, the latest United States figures have been mixed; reinforcing investor hopes for new fiscal stimulus initiatives. According to...
FLIR Shares Rose 1.72% Tuesday, But Navionics Can Drive Growth Higher

Caleb Clifford - 0
A new digital automation tool for yachts and commercial vessels has recently been launched by FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR), which is in demand and...
Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] gained 22.78% or 0.36 points to close at $1.94 with a heavy trading volume of 31036479 shares. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Partners with StakeKings to Bring Staking Concept to Season-Long Fantasy Sports League for First Time.

StakeKings platform will allow participants of the Hall of Fantasy League to become shared stakeholders of any of the league’s 10 franchises.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, announced that it has partnered with StakeKings to power the Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), the first community-backed national fantasy league. The partnership will introduce staking – the concept of making a financial contribution to cover a portion of a participant’s entry or buy-in fee, and in return taking a percentage of the winnings – to a season-long fantasy sports league for the first time.

It opened the trading session at $1.63, the shares rose to $2.24 and dropped to $1.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOFV points out that the company has recorded -69.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -77.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, HOFV reached to a volume of 31036479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for HOFV stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.72. With this latest performance, HOFV shares gained by 36.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5962, while it was recorded at 1.6340 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8735 for the last 200 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for HOFV is now -1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.76. Additionally, HOFV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.69.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.60% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC with ownership of 258,960, which is approximately 82.196% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 141,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in HOFV stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $100000.0 in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly -44.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 424,427 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 164,197 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 87,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 675,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 306,131 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 109,516 shares during the same period.

