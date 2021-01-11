Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] is 76.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] traded at a high on 01/08/21, posting a 4.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.73. The company report on December 29, 2020 that Guardion Health Sciences Appoints Seasoned Nutritional Products Industry Leader Bret Scholtes as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announces the appointment of Bret Scholtes, a veteran of the nutritional products industry for nearly a decade, as its President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors, commencing January 6, 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Bret to Guardion Health Sciences. We believe that his proven business acumen and extensive experience in the nutritional products industry will serve to usher Guardion into a new era of growth and success,” commented Robert Weingarten, Chairman of the Board of Guardion Health Sciences. “Bret’s accomplishments as a leader of a NYSE-listed nutritional products company include significant and sustained revenue and profit growth, a successful acquisition and integration strategy, and ultimately a significant liquidity event for its public stockholders. We believe that Bret’s experience will provide the tools and leadership skills that Guardion requires to develop and execute both near-term and longer-term business strategies focused on product and market development that will translate into revenue growth and ultimately profitability. We believe that these efforts will ultimately drive stockholder value.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33781534 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stands at 32.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.57%.

The market cap for GHSI stock reached $61.77 million, with 88.32 million shares outstanding and 84.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.43M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 33781534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has GHSI stock performed recently?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.77. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 199.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.42 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2818, while it was recorded at 0.6303 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3558 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -989.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.60. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.77.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -113.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.87. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$494,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Insider trade positions for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.00% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,843,523, which is approximately 312.958% of the company’s market cap and around 3.89% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 342,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in GHSI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly 10.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 3,046,624 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 314,705 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,346,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,707,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,600 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 307,744 shares during the same period.