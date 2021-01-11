Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] Is Currently 32.52 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] closed the trading session at $7.62 on 01/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.14, while the highest price level was $11.29. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Future FinTech Applied Blockchain Technology Related Software Copyrights with China Copyright Protection Center.

Future FinTech Group Inc.(NASDAQ: FTFT, “Future Fintech”, “FTFT” or “Company”), a leading blockchain based e-commerce company and a financial technology service provider, announced that on December 31, 2020, China Copyright Protection Center (“CCPC”) has accepted the Company’s application for ten software copyrights relating to blockchain technology applications, which the Company first submitted for CCPC’s review in June 2020.

The Company has been developing and improving an anti-counterfeiting and tracing system by using the blockchain technology for its blockchain based e-commerce platform Chain Cloud Mall (CCM). The system not only issues unique anti-counterfeiting QR codes to trace the products and ensure their authenticity, it also provides anti-counterfeiting points to consumers. After consumers are rewarded with such points, they can receive discounts and other benefits, and ultimately realize “no counterfeit in the CCM, value-added shopping experience, and more traffic and business for the stores in CCM.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 305.32 percent and weekly performance of 305.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 281.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 227.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 249.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, FTFT reached to a volume of 143264913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTFT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTFT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 589.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

FTFT stock trade performance evaluation

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 305.32. With this latest performance, FTFT shares gained by 227.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 281.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1337.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.70 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 1.90 for the last 200 days.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1066.32 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1415.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$60,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.40% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 75,280, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.91% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 64,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in FTFT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 154,025 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 73,209 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,203 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 73,209 shares during the same period.