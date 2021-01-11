For BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] closed the trading session at $0.52 on 01/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4444, while the highest price level was $0.5482. The company report on January 5, 2021 that BIOLASE To Present At The H.C. Wainwright’s BIOCONNECT 2021 Investor Conference.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced that Todd Norbe, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Beaver, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will be providing an overview of the Company, as well as recent progress and achievements, at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Investor Conference, which takes place January 11-14, 2021. A webcast of BIOLASE’s recorded company presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on January 11th, and can be accessed in the investor relations section of BIOLASE’s website at www.biolase.com.

Management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. To request a meeting please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or BIOLASE’s investor relations firm at tkehrli@evcgroup.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.99 percent and weekly performance of 25.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 75.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 76.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.55M shares, BIOL reached to a volume of 25455611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

BIOL stock trade performance evaluation

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.99. With this latest performance, BIOL shares gained by 75.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.53 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3272, while it was recorded at 0.4955 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3828 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.80. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.24.

Return on Total Capital for BIOL is now -77.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.64. Additionally, BIOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] managed to generate an average of -$113,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIOLASE Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.00% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 1,739,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.08% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,111,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in BIOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.41 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly -23.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 880,128 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,153,927 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,128,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,162,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 407,939 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 569,022 shares during the same period.