Diginex Limited [EQOS] Revenue clocked in at $0.49 million, up 27.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Diginex Limited [NASDAQ: EQOS] gained 29.00% or 4.64 points to close at $20.64 with a heavy trading volume of 4156619 shares. The company report on January 7, 2021 that EQUOS launches Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Contracts.

EQUOS, the cryptocurrency exchange of Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), the digital assets financial services company, announced that it has launched its Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Futures Contract (BTC/USDC(F)).

The successful launch of the BTC Perpetual is a major milestone in the roadmap of derivative products that are being introduced by EQUOS. Derivatives linked to traditional financial assets like equities, commodities or foreign exchange often eclipse the value traded in the underlying spot markets by hundreds of times.

It opened the trading session at $18.30, the shares rose to $21.81 and dropped to $18.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQOS points out that the company has recorded 101.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -303.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 947.83K shares, EQOS reached to a volume of 4156619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diginex Limited [EQOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diginex Limited is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 240.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for EQOS stock

Diginex Limited [EQOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.88. With this latest performance, EQOS shares gained by 229.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Diginex Limited [EQOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 16.69 for the last single week of trading, and 9.65 for the last 200 days.

Diginex Limited [EQOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Diginex Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diginex Limited [EQOS]

There are presently around $80 million, or 57.90% of EQOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQOS stocks are: MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC with ownership of 696,421, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 77.03% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 471,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.73 million in EQOS stocks shares; and COWEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.77 million in EQOS stock with ownership of nearly -5.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Diginex Limited [NASDAQ:EQOS] by around 178,730 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,598,293 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,111,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,888,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQOS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,433 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 632,651 shares during the same period.