Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] is 22.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSX] jumped around 0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.37 at the close of the session, up 16.75%. The company report on January 9, 2021 that Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Amendment to Equity Incentive Plan.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that it has amended and restated its 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to increase the number of common shares available for issuance under the Plan by 20 million shares. All other material provisions of the Plan remain unchanged.

About the Company.

Diana Shipping Inc. stock is now 22.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DSX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.4501 and lowest of $2.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.11, which means current price is +27.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 351.34K shares, DSX reached a trading volume of 1110261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSX shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pareto have made an estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Diana Shipping Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diana Shipping Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.85.

How has DSX stock performed recently?

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.80. With this latest performance, DSX shares gained by 29.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.70 for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.73, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.57 for the last 200 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +30.66. Diana Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.77.

Return on Total Capital for DSX is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.32. Additionally, DSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] managed to generate an average of -$10,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diana Shipping Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diana Shipping Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]

There are presently around $52 million, or 23.60% of DSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSX stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 5,985,759, which is approximately 24.575% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; HOSKING PARTNERS LLP, holding 5,981,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.18 million in DSX stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $8.25 million in DSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diana Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSX] by around 1,808,759 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,865,630 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,377,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,052,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,514 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,536,748 shares during the same period.