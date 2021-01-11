CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] Revenue clocked in at $22.20 million, up 28.78% YTD: What’s Next?

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] gained 18.54% on the last trading session, reaching $3.58 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Michael E. McCormack II joins CPS Technologies Corporation as Chief Operating Officer.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) announced that Michael E. McCormack II is joining CPS in the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 4, 2021.

Grant Bennett, CEO indicated, “The CPS Board of Directors has been conducting a search for a chief operating officer with the track record of accelerating growth, forming partnerships with customers to create new products, and taking new technology into the marketplace. Michael fits the bill perfectly – we are delighted he is joining CPS.

CPS Technologies Corporation represents 13.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.20 million with the latest information. CPSH stock price has been found in the range of $2.9801 to $3.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 404.63K shares, CPSH reached a trading volume of 2071430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CPSH stock

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.78. With this latest performance, CPSH shares gained by 47.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.34 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.80 for the last 200 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.83. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.97.

Return on Total Capital for CPSH is now -9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.65. Additionally, CPSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] managed to generate an average of -$4,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.10% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 245,092, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 171,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in CPSH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.61 million in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly 46.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 635,701 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 115,097 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 55,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 806,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 581,196 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 115,093 shares during the same period.