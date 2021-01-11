Cerecor Inc. [CERC] is -5.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cerecor Inc. [NASDAQ: CERC] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.77 during the day while it closed the day at $2.50. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Cerecor Inc. Announces Pricing of $36.4 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.

Cerecor Inc. (Nasdaq: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases, announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,323,077 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.60 per share (the “Public Offering Price”). In addition, and in lieu of common stock, the Company is offering to a certain existing investor pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,676,923 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.599 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The offering is expected to close on or about January 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering and Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Cerecor Inc. stock has also loss -5.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CERC stock has inclined by 2.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.72% and lost -5.30% year-on date.

The market cap for CERC stock reached $218.00 million, with 74.90 million shares outstanding and 70.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 319.94K shares, CERC reached a trading volume of 3711984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cerecor Inc. [CERC]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cerecor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerecor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CERC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerecor Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

CERC stock trade performance evaluation

Cerecor Inc. [CERC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, CERC shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Cerecor Inc. [CERC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Cerecor Inc. [CERC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerecor Inc. [CERC] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.08. Cerecor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -241.04.

Return on Total Capital for CERC is now -64.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerecor Inc. [CERC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.04. Additionally, CERC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerecor Inc. [CERC] managed to generate an average of -$903,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Cerecor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cerecor Inc. [CERC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerecor Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERC.

Cerecor Inc. [CERC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $124 million, or 66.60% of CERC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 30,014,285, which is approximately 0.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,791,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.48 million in CERC stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $8.43 million in CERC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerecor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Cerecor Inc. [NASDAQ:CERC] by around 2,583,383 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,698,302 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 45,464,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,745,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,095 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 913,816 shares during the same period.