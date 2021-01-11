Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $31

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $20.47 price per share at the time. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Holland America Line Extends Pause in Cruise Operations.

Pause to include April sailings, Alaska departures through mid-May, Mediterranean through early June and select Canada/New England.

– As Holland America Line continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company is extending its pause of cruise operations for all departures through April 30, 2021. This includes Alaska, Mexican Riviera, Pacific Coast, Caribbean, Mediterranean and Canada/New England departures.

Carnival Corporation & Plc represents 921.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.91 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $20.18 to $21.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.53M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 30216026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while SunTrust analysts kept a Sell rating on CCL stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 27 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & Plc is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.64.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 20.52 for the last single week of trading, and 16.16 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.65. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.36.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now 9.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.35. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Carnival Corporation & Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & Plc posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

There are presently around $8,117 million, or 43.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,454,742, which is approximately 10.577% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in CCL stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $789.51 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 43,710,502 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 32,201,964 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 320,606,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,519,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,939,908 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,962,179 shares during the same period.