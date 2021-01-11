Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Is Currently -3.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.22%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Barrick will release its 2020 Q4 and full year results on Thursday, February 18, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 and full year 2020 on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, GOLD stock rose by 36.19%. The one-year Barrick Gold Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.79. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.02 billion, with 1.78 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.54M shares, GOLD stock reached a trading volume of 25779211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $33.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.42, while it was recorded at 24.43 for the last single week of trading, and 26.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +24.36. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.94.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.83. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

GOLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barrick Gold Corporation posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 38.55%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,035 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 85,674,903, which is approximately -5.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 79,695,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $1.43 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly -0.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 72,490,883 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 110,363,042 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 903,311,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,086,164,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,179,870 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,013,379 shares during the same period.