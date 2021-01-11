Bank of America Corporation [BAC] moved down -1.00: Why It’s Important

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] closed the trading session at $32.53 on 01/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.1131, while the highest price level was $33.00. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Bank of America Announces Redemption of Senior Notes.

Bank of America Corporation announced that it will redeem on January 23, 2021 all $500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due January 2022 (CUSIP No. 06051GGX1) (the “Floating Rate Notes”), and all $1,500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 2.738% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due January 2022 (CUSIP No. 06051GGY9) (the “Fixed/Floating Rate Notes” and, together with the Floating Rate Notes, the “Senior Notes”).

The redemption price for each series of the Senior Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of January 23, 2021. Since January 23, 2021 is not a business day, the redemption price for each series of the Senior Notes will be paid on the next succeeding business day, January 25, 2021. Interest on each series of the Senior Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.32 percent and weekly performance of 7.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.72M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 44542158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $32.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $27 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. On September 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BAC shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.92.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.06 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.15, while it was recorded at 31.57 for the last single week of trading, and 25.21 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.38. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.09.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.26. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $131,875 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank of America Corporation posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 0.26%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $191,924 million, or 71.10% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 9.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 613,530,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.96 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.59 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -3.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 952 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 315,490,186 shares. Additionally, 1,038 investors decreased positions by around 341,080,348 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 5,243,344,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,899,914,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,504,668 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 28,490,279 shares during the same period.