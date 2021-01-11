Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on Akerna Corp. [KERN] – find out why.

Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ: KERN] gained 21.30% on the last trading session, reaching $5.98 price per share at the time. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Save the Best for Last: New Year’s Eve Marks Biggest Cannabis Sales Day of 2020.

Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), reveals that the Christmas and New Year’s holidays marked the biggest cannabis sales period of the year.

The Christmas holiday period (12/18-12/24) generated $427 million. Traditionally, the Friday preceding Christmas is the biggest sales day of the period. However, this year the Wednesday before Christmas (12/23) saw the most significant bump in sales with a 76% increase in daily sales. Totaling $87.3 million, the Wednesday before Christmas was the third-largest sales day of the year, only slightly behind Green Wednesday with $87.4 million.

Akerna Corp. represents 14.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $97.12 million with the latest information. KERN stock price has been found in the range of $4.66 to $6.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, KERN reached a trading volume of 10815426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akerna Corp. [KERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KERN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Akerna Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akerna Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for KERN stock

Akerna Corp. [KERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.57. With this latest performance, KERN shares gained by 63.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.71 for Akerna Corp. [KERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

Akerna Corp. [KERN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akerna Corp. [KERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.70 and a Gross Margin at +57.56. Akerna Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.70.

Return on Total Capital for KERN is now -30.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akerna Corp. [KERN] managed to generate an average of -$132,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Akerna Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Akerna Corp. [KERN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akerna Corp. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -73.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KERN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akerna Corp. [KERN]

There are presently around $10 million, or 9.40% of KERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 420,139, which is approximately 0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 368,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 million in KERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.21 million in KERN stock with ownership of nearly -4.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akerna Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ:KERN] by around 505,242 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 195,856 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,034,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,735,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KERN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,373 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 143,230 shares during the same period.