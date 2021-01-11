Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Is Currently -0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] price plunged by -0.61 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on January 7, 2021 that AMD Expands Senior Leadership Team.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced several senior leadership promotions in support of the company’s long-term growth goals.

AMD announced two executive vice president promotions:.

A sum of 39736571 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 45.56M shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $96.40 and dropped to a low of $93.27 until finishing in the latest session at $94.58.

The one-year AMD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.26. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $91.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $82 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $96, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 164.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.39 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.18, while it was recorded at 93.03 for the last single week of trading, and 71.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.75. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $29,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 38.22%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76,267 million, or 74.00% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,830,991, which is approximately -1.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,339,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.6 billion in AMD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.25 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 21.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 606 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 79,052,464 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 51,386,700 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 675,941,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 806,380,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,545,446 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,687,944 shares during the same period.