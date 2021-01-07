why Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: UEPS] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.75 at the close of the session, down -0.21%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Net 1 Appoints Two New Directors to its Board.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (“Net1” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UEPS; JSE: NT1) announced that it has appointed Messrs. Javed Hamid and Monde Nkosi as independent non-executive directors to its board effective December 1, 2020.

“I am very pleased to welcome Javed and Monde to our Board,” said Mr. Jabu Mabuza, Net1’s Chairman. “They bring broad global experience and expertise in banking, technology, investment management, risk management and governance to Net 1 which will be invaluable as we expand our payments, financial services and technology operations in South Africa to address the needs of our unbanked citizens and businesses.”.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. stock is now -3.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UEPS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.94 and lowest of $4.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.10, which means current price is +2.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 366.90K shares, UEPS reached a trading volume of 714368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEPS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on UEPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

How has UEPS stock performed recently?

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, UEPS shares gained by 38.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.43 for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.49 and a Gross Margin at +24.73. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.12.

Return on Total Capital for UEPS is now -5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.43. Additionally, UEPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS] managed to generate an average of -$33,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS]

There are presently around $68 million, or 43.20% of UEPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEPS stocks are: PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,520,200, which is approximately -0.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,132,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.15 million in UEPS stocks shares; and THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC, currently with $9.71 million in UEPS stock with ownership of nearly 3.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:UEPS] by around 738,024 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,419,858 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 11,090,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,248,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEPS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,855 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,039,268 shares during the same period.