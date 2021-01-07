Thursday, January 7, 2021
HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] Stock trading around $76.32 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ: HQY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.43%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2020 Financial Results.

Highlights of the third quarter include:.

Revenue of $179.4 million, an increase of 14% compared to $157.1 million in Q3 FY20.

Over the last 12 months, HQY stock rose by 5.55%. The one-year HealthEquity Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.07. The average equity rating for HQY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.86 billion, with 76.70 million shares outstanding and 75.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 763.00K shares, HQY stock reached a trading volume of 1373837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HQY shares is $72.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HQY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for HealthEquity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for HealthEquity Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HealthEquity Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HQY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HQY in the course of the last twelve months was 42.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

HQY Stock Performance Analysis:

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, HQY shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HQY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.43 for HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.56, while it was recorded at 71.03 for the last single week of trading, and 57.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HealthEquity Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.51 and a Gross Margin at +54.74. HealthEquity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.46.

Return on Total Capital for HQY is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.28. Additionally, HQY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] managed to generate an average of $13,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.HealthEquity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

HQY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HealthEquity Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HQY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HealthEquity Inc. go to 16.00%.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,416 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HQY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,671,586, which is approximately 2.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,019,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.65 million in HQY stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $280.96 million in HQY stock with ownership of nearly 24.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HealthEquity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ:HQY] by around 11,280,535 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 4,689,973 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 60,578,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,548,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HQY stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,459,229 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,622,680 shares during the same period.

