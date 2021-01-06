Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] moved up 0.27: Why It’s Important

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] closed the trading session at $25.86 on 01/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.26, while the highest price level was $26.24. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Allogene Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, announced that David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Company’s website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.46 percent and weekly performance of -4.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 844.52K shares, ALLO reached to a volume of 975399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68.

ALLO stock trade performance evaluation

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -19.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.27, while it was recorded at 26.10 for the last single week of trading, and 34.84 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -28.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$896,087 per employee.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,219 million, or 61.40% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately -5.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 12,617,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.3 million in ALLO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $187.86 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly 0.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 8,082,249 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 10,095,139 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 67,611,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,788,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,447,286 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,414,180 shares during the same period.