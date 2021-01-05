Loews Corporation [L] moved down -1.38: Why It’s Important

Loews Corporation [NYSE: L] closed the trading session at $44.40 on 01/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.16, while the highest price level was $45.37. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Loews Corporation Reports Net Income of $139 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) reported net income of $139 million, or $0.50 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $72 million, or $0.24 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.33 billion, or $4.70 per share, compared to net income of $715 million, or $2.34 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

CNA Financial Corporation drove the quarterly increase in net income. Property & casualty underwriting income before catastrophe losses and prior year development rose, as CNA posted an underlying combined ratio of 92.6%, down from 94.6% in the prior year quarter. CNA also benefited from higher net investment income, more net investment gains, and reduced net reserve charges in its Life & Group business. Offsetting these improvements were increased net catastrophe losses primarily from severe weather-related events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.38 percent and weekly performance of 0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 888.72K shares, L reached to a volume of 980082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Loews Corporation [L]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Loews Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $48 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Loews Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $51, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on L stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loews Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for L stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for L in the course of the last twelve months was 14.92.

L stock trade performance evaluation

Loews Corporation [L] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, L shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for L stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Loews Corporation [L]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.58, while it was recorded at 44.46 for the last single week of trading, and 36.52 for the last 200 days.

Loews Corporation [L]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loews Corporation [L] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.65. Loews Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.24.

Return on Total Capital for L is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Loews Corporation [L] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.95. Additionally, L Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Loews Corporation [L] managed to generate an average of $50,094 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Loews Corporation [L] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Loews Corporation posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -153.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for L. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Loews Corporation go to 14.03%.

Loews Corporation [L]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,208 million, or 64.90% of L stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of L stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,399,398, which is approximately -4.492% of the company’s market cap and around 15.59% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 21,481,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $967.1 million in L stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $850.62 million in L stock with ownership of nearly 10.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Loews Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Loews Corporation [NYSE:L] by around 4,481,571 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 10,479,850 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 145,134,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,096,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. L stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,063 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,383,505 shares during the same period.