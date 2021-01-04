why Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.32

Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HDSN] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.09 at the close of the session, down -1.80%. The company report on December 29, 2020 that Hudson Technologies Applauds Adoption of Omnibus/Covid-19 Relief Which Includes the Phasedown of HFC Production.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing performance and improving efficiency of commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems, commented on the Omnibus/Covid-19 law passed by Congress, and signed by the President. The law includes language in Section 103, Division S that would require the phasedown of virgin production of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), while increasing opportunities for reclamation of HFCs.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “We are very pleased with the Omnibus/Covid-19 Relief package, which includes the phasedown of virgin production of HFC refrigerants. We believe this law will go a long way to help the country continue its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and global warming potential, while growing the reclamation opportunity for our industry.

Hudson Technologies Inc. stock is now 11.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HDSN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.13 and lowest of $1.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.77, which means current price is +109.62% above from all time high which was touched on 12/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 697.40K shares, HDSN reached a trading volume of 855236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDSN shares is $1.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hudson Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. dropped their target price from $7.50 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2018, representing the official price target for Hudson Technologies Inc. stock. On December 23, 2013, analysts increased their price target for HDSN shares from 3.50 to 6.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDSN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has HDSN stock performed recently?

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, HDSN shares dropped by -32.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2062, while it was recorded at 1.0820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0503 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.74 and a Gross Margin at +7.87. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.01.

Return on Total Capital for HDSN is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.41. Additionally, HDSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] managed to generate an average of -$110,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Hudson Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Technologies Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -108.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Technologies Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]

There are presently around $17 million, or 38.10% of HDSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HDSN stocks are: COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,178,842, which is approximately -0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 3,846,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.19 million in HDSN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.62 million in HDSN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HDSN] by around 662,835 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 503,232 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 14,606,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,772,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDSN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,211 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 31,771 shares during the same period.