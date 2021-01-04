Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $47.29 per share: What’s Next?

Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE: WTRG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.14%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Essential Utilities’ Pennsylvania Wastewater Subsidiary Acquires New Garden Township Assets.

Fair market value transaction yields 2,100 connections in Chester County.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced its largest subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, acquired the wastewater assets of New Garden Township, serving approximately 2,100 customer connections in southeast Pennsylvania’s Chester County.

Over the last 12 months, WTRG stock rose by 3.07%. The one-year Essential Utilities Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.27. The average equity rating for WTRG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.42 billion, with 254.28 million shares outstanding and 244.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, WTRG stock reached a trading volume of 619653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRG shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Essential Utilities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Essential Utilities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on WTRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Utilities Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

WTRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, WTRG shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.21, while it was recorded at 46.30 for the last single week of trading, and 43.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Essential Utilities Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.76 and a Gross Margin at +47.50. Essential Utilities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for WTRG is now 6.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.83. Additionally, WTRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] managed to generate an average of $141,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Essential Utilities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

WTRG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Essential Utilities Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Utilities Inc. go to 6.70%.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,932 million, or 72.90% of WTRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,432,711, which is approximately -4.245% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,512,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in WTRG stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $1.02 billion in WTRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essential Utilities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE:WTRG] by around 9,936,846 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 4,326,750 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 153,471,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,734,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,029 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 420,137 shares during the same period.