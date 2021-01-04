Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] Is Currently 0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] gained 0.54% or 0.04 points to close at $7.43 with a heavy trading volume of 1010922 shares. The company report on December 29, 2020 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Notice of Redemption for Its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) announced the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), to purchase for cash any and all of the Issuer’s outstanding 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase Statement, dated December 11, 2020, as amended (the “Offer to Purchase”).

According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offer, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 24, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), $2,579,073,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 96.43%, of the outstanding 2023 Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. All of the 2023 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by the Early Tender Deadline were accepted for purchase by the Issuer.

It opened the trading session at $7.43, the shares rose to $7.525 and dropped to $7.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYH points out that the company has recorded 146.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -230.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, CYH reached to a volume of 1010922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on CYH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CYH stock

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +6.84. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.11.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.74. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 118.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of -$8,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Community Health Systems Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 187.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

There are presently around $756 million, or 85.80% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD with ownership of 27,484,473, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,201,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.95 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $51.55 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly -4.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 6,324,526 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 11,141,274 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 84,303,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,769,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,419,098 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,985,663 shares during the same period.