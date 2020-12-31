why Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.83

Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE: NOMD] slipped around -0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.07 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Nomad Foods Raises 2020 Guidance and Announces Significant Share Repurchase Activity.

Fourth quarter 2020 organic revenue growth is now expected to increase in the high-single digit range.

Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are expected to be approximately €465 million and €1.34 per share, respectively.

Nomad Foods Limited stock is now 12.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOMD Stock saw the intraday high of $25.31 and lowest of $25.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.41, which means current price is +78.05% above from all time high which was touched on 10/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, NOMD reached a trading volume of 947356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOMD shares is $29.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nomad Foods Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Nomad Foods Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on NOMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomad Foods Limited is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOMD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has NOMD stock performed recently?

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, NOMD shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.48, while it was recorded at 25.24 for the last single week of trading, and 22.80 for the last 200 days.

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.92 and a Gross Margin at +29.66. Nomad Foods Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.63.

Return on Total Capital for NOMD is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.36. Additionally, NOMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] managed to generate an average of $36,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Nomad Foods Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nomad Foods Limited posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomad Foods Limited go to 11.15%.

Insider trade positions for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]

There are presently around $3,582 million, or 78.60% of NOMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOMD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 13,193,787, which is approximately 14.309% of the company’s market cap and around 13.63% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 11,060,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.29 million in NOMD stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $243.53 million in NOMD stock with ownership of nearly 34.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nomad Foods Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE:NOMD] by around 13,119,814 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 24,668,805 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 105,103,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,892,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOMD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,050,160 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,086,600 shares during the same period.