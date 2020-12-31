Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Revenue clocked in at $1.50 billion, down -49.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Diversified Healthcare Trust Communities Receive National Recognition.

30 Communities in SHOP Segment Featured on U.S. News and World Report’s Prestigious List.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is pleased to announce that U.S. News and World Report, the global authority in health care rankings, has recognized 30 communities within DHC’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segment in its annual list of “Best Nursing Homes”. The list of the country’s best short-term rehabilitation and long-term care facilities reflects comprehensive information about care, health inspections and staffing, as well as other factors including COVID-19 management, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and infection control protocols.

A sum of 925129 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.32M shares. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares reached a high of $4.2799 and dropped to a low of $4.00 until finishing in the latest session at $4.08.

The one-year DHC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.33. The average equity rating for DHC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $3.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.58.

DHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, DHC shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diversified Healthcare Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.90.

Return on Total Capital for DHC is now -0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.96. Additionally, DHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 95.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

DHC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diversified Healthcare Trust posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -833.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $740 million, or 77.70% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,195,688, which is approximately 8.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,231,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.82 million in DHC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $52.24 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly -6.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 12,326,600 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 15,286,869 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 153,718,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,331,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,952 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 306,312 shares during the same period.