Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] moved up 0.38: Why It’s Important

Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE: ATO] closed the trading session at $93.51 on 12/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.0566, while the highest price level was $95.04. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Atmos Energy Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) has released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CRS) Report illustrating the company’s commitment to safety, strong governance, investments in employees and infrastructure, preserving and protecting the environment, and fueling safe and thriving communities. Atmos Energy has also made available its 2020 Methane Emissions Report, providing targeted information to the public about ongoing efforts to monitor, control, and reduce methane emissions.

“Our steadfast commitment to safety paired with the guiding principles of our culture have enabled us to demonstrate the resiliency and reliability of natural gas,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “I am extremely proud of our employees’ dedication and commitment to keeping our 3.1 million customers, our 1,400 communities, themselves, and their families healthy and safe,” Akers added.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.40 percent and weekly performance of 1.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 965.93K shares, ATO reached to a volume of 946535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATO shares is $108.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Atmos Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Atmos Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $113, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ATO stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ATO shares from 110 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atmos Energy Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

ATO stock trade performance evaluation

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, ATO shares dropped by -2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.65, while it was recorded at 92.98 for the last single week of trading, and 98.82 for the last 200 days.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.21 and a Gross Margin at +39.09. Atmos Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.30.

Return on Total Capital for ATO is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.22. Additionally, ATO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] managed to generate an average of $128,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Atmos Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atmos Energy Corporation posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atmos Energy Corporation go to 7.10%.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,260 million, or 89.70% of ATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,711,484, which is approximately -2.65% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,607,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in ATO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $781.07 million in ATO stock with ownership of nearly 0.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atmos Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE:ATO] by around 7,763,679 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 8,624,827 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 93,331,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,719,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATO stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 628,953 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,478,676 shares during the same period.