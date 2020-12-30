Market Analysts see American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] gaining to $95. Time to buy?

American Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: AFG] price plunged by -1.07 percent to reach at -$0.93. The company report on December 10, 2020 that ADDING MULTIMEDIA American Financial Group, Inc. Elects Evans Nwankwo to its Board of Directors.

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that its Board of Directors has elected Evans N. Nwankwo as a director.

A sum of 980033 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 483.59K shares. American Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $87.64 and dropped to a low of $85.7675 until finishing in the latest session at $85.82.

The one-year AFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.43. The average equity rating for AFG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFG shares is $98.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for American Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Financial Group Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.53.

American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, AFG shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.30, while it was recorded at 86.25 for the last single week of trading, and 69.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.64. American Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.10.

Return on Total Capital for AFG is now 14.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.37. Additionally, AFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] managed to generate an average of $131,912 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Financial Group Inc. posted 2.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Financial Group Inc. go to 2.09%.

There are presently around $4,874 million, or 64.40% of AFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,353,136, which is approximately -7.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,683,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $573.62 million in AFG stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $348.81 million in AFG stock with ownership of nearly -4.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in American Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:AFG] by around 3,881,188 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 5,601,803 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 47,305,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,788,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,092 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 412,346 shares during the same period.