BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] Stock trading around $2.91 per share: What’s Next?

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: BVXV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.21% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.19%. The company report on October 23, 2020 that /C O R R E C T I O N — BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd./.

In the news release, BiondVax Announces Topline Results from Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the M-001 Universal Influenza Vaccine Candidate, issued Oct. 23, 2020 by BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Forward Looking Statements were not included. The complete, corrected release follows:.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a pioneer in the development of a universal flu vaccine designed to provide protection against current, future, seasonal and pandemic influenza, announced topline data from the Company’s pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate.

Over the last 12 months, BVXV stock dropped by -64.94%.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.51 million, with 10.84 million shares outstanding and 6.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, BVXV stock reached a trading volume of 982783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.31

BVXV Stock Performance Analysis:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, BVXV shares dropped by -9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVXV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.54 for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 21.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BVXV is now -121.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.86. Additionally, BVXV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 198.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] managed to generate an average of -$1,225,864 per employee.BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

BVXV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted -2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVXV.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.10% of BVXV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVXV stocks are: IBEX INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 322,413, which is approximately -1.845% of the company’s market cap and around 37.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 48,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in BVXV stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $63000.0 in BVXV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:BVXV] by around 108,757 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 79,789 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 278,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 467,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVXV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,440 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 68,011 shares during the same period.