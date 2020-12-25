why Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $155.64

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] slipped around -1.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $143.22 at the close of the session, down -0.73%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Marvell and Analog Devices Announce 5G Massive MIMO Radio Unit Solutions.

Combines Marvell’s baseband solutions with Analog Devices’ RF transceiver platform for cost-effective multi-antenna radio units.

Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL) and Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced an advanced 4G/5G radio unit (RU) design that supports high antenna counts and multi-gigabit per second throughput for both integrated RAN and Open RAN deployments. Leveraging the companies’ complementary radio silicon and RU software suite, the next-generation massive MIMO RU design that results from this collaboration will deliver power, weight and performance improvements inherent with ASIC solutions for both integrated RAN and Open RAN deployments.

Analog Devices Inc. stock is now 20.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADI Stock saw the intraday high of $145.62 and lowest of $143.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.31, which means current price is +81.12% above from all time high which was touched on 12/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 1998564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $155.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 55.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.70, while it was recorded at 143.69 for the last single week of trading, and 117.17 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.08 and a Gross Margin at +58.25. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.79.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.62. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $76,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 11.47%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $49,206 million, or 94.60% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,088,636, which is approximately -0.857% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,760,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.73 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly 19.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 526 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 40,830,435 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 15,829,375 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 286,909,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,568,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,963,131 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,757,496 shares during the same period.