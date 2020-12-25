Wall Street Analyst Initiated Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AESE] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.66 at the close of the session, up 7.79%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Trovo and Allied Esports Team Up for Mobile Tournaments in December.

“Trovo Holiday Royale” to Feature Three Battle Royale Duos Competitions in Nine Days with More Than $50,000 in Prizes for Players and Rewards for Viewers.

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company (“Allied Esports”) and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), and interactive live streaming platform Trovo have announced the creation of the Trovo Holiday Royale, three $10,000 mobile esports tournaments featuring popular Battle Royale games – Fortnite, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile – starting December 20, 2020.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock is now -36.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AESE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.67 and lowest of $1.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.94, which means current price is +315.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, AESE reached a trading volume of 2256307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stephens have made an estimate for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, AESE shares gained by 67.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.93 for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1342, while it was recorded at 1.5320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7331 for the last 200 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AESE.

Insider trade positions for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of AESE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AESE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 211,604, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 43,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72000.0 in AESE stocks shares; and YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $49000.0 in AESE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AESE] by around 257,689 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 304,036 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 207,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AESE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 241,411 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 293,477 shares during the same period.