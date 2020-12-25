UBS Group AG [UBS] moved up 3.22: Why It’s Important

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] closed the trading session at $14.12 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.85, while the highest price level was $14.185. The company report on December 21, 2020 that UBS Private Wealth Management Hires USD 1.7bn Philadelphia-Based Financial Advisor Team.

UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) announced that Private Wealth Advisors Scott Belveal and Adam Lambert will be joining UBS. The team manages approximately USD 1.7 billion in client assets.

Scott and Adam will join the UBS Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, located in the Philadelphia office, reporting to Branch Manager Brendan Graham.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.75 percent and weekly performance of -0.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 2181327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $15.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 158.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.01.

UBS stock trade performance evaluation

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 13.95 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.89. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.65.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 362.38. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $62,350 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UBS Group AG posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 11.91%.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,863 million, or 49.35% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 143,808,460, which is approximately 3.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 139,538,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in UBS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1.76 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly -0.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 84,220,808 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 48,774,349 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 1,132,117,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,265,113,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,371,467 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,027,431 shares during the same period.