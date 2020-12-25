Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] moved up 5.33: Why It’s Important

Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDI] closed the trading session at $1.58 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.48, while the highest price level was $1.74. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Microbix Announces Addition to Board of Directors.

Appointment of Anthony J. Giovinazzo, Accomplished Life Sciences Leader.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that Mr. Anthony J. Giovinazzo, an accomplished leader in the international life sciences industry, has joined its Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 219.19 percent and weekly performance of 27.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 77.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 103.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 137.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 758.29K shares, TMDI reached to a volume of 2330786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Titan Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Medical Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.35.

TMDI stock trade performance evaluation

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.42. With this latest performance, TMDI shares gained by 103.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 222.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.88 for Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9729, while it was recorded at 1.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7053 for the last 200 days.

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] managed to generate an average of -$5,560,640 per employee.

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 3.29% of TMDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDI stocks are: MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 220,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in TMDI stocks shares; and ACCREDITED INVESTORS INC., currently with $0.27 million in TMDI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDI] by around 377,993 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,697,820 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 334,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,741,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 121,713 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,633,219 shares during the same period.