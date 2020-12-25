Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] Revenue clocked in at $4.30 million, up 70.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RVNC] price plunged by -1.74 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Revance Therapeutics Announce Manufacturing Agreement for Supply of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services (“Aji Bio-Pharma”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, are pleased to announce a strategic commercial manufacturing agreement for the supply of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection.

DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection is currently under Biologics License Application (BLA) review. Aji Bio-Pharma will serve as a dual supply source and provide drug product manufacturing services for Revance at the company’s aseptic manufacturing facility in San Diego, California.

A sum of 2158383 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 540.85K shares. Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $28.48 and dropped to a low of $26.37 until finishing in the latest session at $27.67.

The one-year RVNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.71. The average equity rating for RVNC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $35.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on RVNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 450.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.23.

RVNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, RVNC shares gained by 17.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.58, while it was recorded at 27.55 for the last single week of trading, and 23.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revance Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -39820.58. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38602.66.

Return on Total Capital for RVNC is now -81.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.32. Additionally, RVNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] managed to generate an average of -$826,057 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

RVNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. go to 11.60%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,369 million, or 80.50% of RVNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,881,188, which is approximately 9.956% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 4,079,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.87 million in RVNC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $98.58 million in RVNC stock with ownership of nearly -5.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revance Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RVNC] by around 2,946,581 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 4,105,689 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 42,418,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,470,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVNC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 445,807 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 507,668 shares during the same period.