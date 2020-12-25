NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] Stock trading around $0.67 per share: What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.96%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Now Included in EPA N Listing of Products That Kill SARS-CoV-2.

NovaBay’s pure hypochlorous formulation safely eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on nonporous hard surfaces without cytotoxic chemicals.

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces its proprietary hypochlorous acid solution has received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval for a kill claim against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This official listing follows the July 2020 announcement that independent, third-party laboratory results demonstrated that NovaBay’s proprietary formulation kills SARS-CoV-2 on hard surfaces.

Over the last 12 months, NBY stock rose by 8.65%. The average equity rating for NBY stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.79 million, with 40.04 million shares outstanding and 31.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, NBY stock reached a trading volume of 2221741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

NBY Stock Performance Analysis:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, NBY shares gained by 7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6444, while it was recorded at 0.6470 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8597 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.02 and a Gross Margin at +73.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.79.

Return on Total Capital for NBY is now -185.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -301.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.83. Additionally, NBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] managed to generate an average of -$345,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

NBY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBY.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.20% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 613,027, which is approximately 130.525% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 152,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in NBY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $47000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 586,968 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 110,834 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 425,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,122,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,126 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 70,110 shares during the same period.