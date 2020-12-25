Friday, December 25, 2020
Market cap of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] reaches 391.39M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SSPK] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.91 during the day while it closed the day at $12.99. The company report on December 16, 2020 that MERGER ALERT – CLCT, and SSPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies.

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. stock has also gained 8.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SSPK stock has inclined by 27.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.42% and gained 31.08% year-on date.

The market cap for SSPK stock reached $391.39 million, with 31.25 million shares outstanding and 23.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 847.38K shares, SSPK reached a trading volume of 2414603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SSPK stock trade performance evaluation

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.25. With this latest performance, SSPK shares gained by 27.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.32 for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.70, while it was recorded at 12.61 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] managed to generate an average of $539,386 per employee.Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $266 million, or 82.60% of SSPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSPK stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 3,021,028, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, holding 1,313,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.06 million in SSPK stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $15.59 million in SSPK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SSPK] by around 5,571,815 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,385,715 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,539,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,496,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSPK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,908,464 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 400,439 shares during the same period.

