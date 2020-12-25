Friday, December 25, 2020
Market cap of Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] reaches 2.07B – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] closed the trading session at $30.86 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.99, while the highest price level was $32.96. The company report on November 19, 2020 that REVOLVE to Present at Upcoming Morgan Stanley and Barclays Virtual Investor Conference Events.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in December:.

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 68.08 percent and weekly performance of 10.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 101.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 85.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, RVLV reached to a volume of 2254911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $24.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RVLV stock trade performance evaluation

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 49.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.23 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.27, while it was recorded at 30.80 for the last single week of trading, and 16.87 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +52.96. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.86.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 45.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of -$5,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 110.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolve Group Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 19.56%.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $704 million, or 95.20% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,738,844, which is approximately 563.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,950,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.19 million in RVLV stocks shares; and PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $52.39 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 49.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 14,222,029 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,020,374 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 5,585,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,827,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,036,608 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,360,783 shares during the same period.

